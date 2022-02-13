We sadly announce the passing of Patricia Ann Quinn on Jan. 29, 2022 at the age of 77. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with family and her sidekick Bella close by.
Pat was born on May 11, 1944 to John and Stella (Dec) Dambrowski. She married Donald R. Quinn Jr. on Aug. 22, 1964. They shared 57 years of marriage together. Don will tell you that being with Pat was always an adventure whether it was a quick trip to the grocery store or going on vacation.
Pat was a woman of many talents. She worked at Palisades Nuclear Plant for 30 years prior to retirement. She received her EMT-B license and an associate’s degree in Fire Engineering. She served at Covert Fire Department for 5 years before transferring to South Haven Area Emergency Services where she retired in 2008 after 14 years of service.
She was very skilled at sewing and quilting and made many gifts for others in her years. She enjoyed Nascar, camping and traveling with family. Much to Don’s dismay, she also enjoyed shopping, which kept Bella busy watching for delivery trucks.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Stella Dambrowski and her daughter-in-law Sara Quinn.
She is survived by her husband Don and her siblings Michael (Ati) Dambrowski of Covert, Linda Waligora of Seaside, Calif. and Bob (Lee) Gray of Florida.
She was the loving mother of Timothy (Leslie) Quinn and Tina (Jason) Quinn. One of her greatest joys was spoiling her 6 grandchildren: Nicklas, Lilee, Ayden, Samuel, Landen and Stella. She made sure her grandchildren never wanted for anything and never left her home without feeling loved.
Visitation was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in South Haven. Memorial services began at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Haven Area Emergency Services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.