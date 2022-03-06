Patricia Anne Willis, 56, of South Haven, passed away at home on Feb. 25, 2022. Born in South Haven on April 4, 1965 to Christian and Edith Madsen.
Patricia is survived by partner of 34 years, Rich Day, daughter Melissa Marie Willis (Jay Pletz), brother Christian (Danielle) Madsen and grandson Christopher Pletz .
She is preceded in death by her parents Christian and Edith Madsen.
Patricia was a graduate of South Haven High School, she earned an associate’s degree from Lake Michigan College. Patricia was involved in nursing and healthcare. Patricia had a passion for gardening, singing and music. She was a lifelong resident of South Haven, loved the beach and animals, especially her cats.
The family would like to thank Hospice, Bronson Hospital, all the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals and the hospital staff members for treating Patricia with compassion, care and dignity.
Visitation for Patricia was from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon, Friday, March 4, 2022, at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, Michigan 49090. Fr. Jim Morris officiated. Patricia was laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or Al Van Humane Society. To view Patricia’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333.