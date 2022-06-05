Patricia May “Pat” “Patty” Newnum, age 93, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. She had been a longtime resident in South Haven and was well known within the community through her work at Golden Brown Bakery Café, Carriage House B&B and her volunteer work for South Haven Community Hospital. Prior to relocating to Kentucky, Pat had been a resident at River Terrace Apartments.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service for Patricia, which will be held at the Church of Christ, 214 N. Walnut St., Bangor, Mi. on June 18, 2022 beginning at 10:50 a.m. with a picture presentation (approximately 19 minutes) celebrating moments throughout her life which express who she was and the person we loved so much. A graveside service will be held immediately after at the Arlington Cemetery in Bangor.