Patricia May (Pat) (Patty) Newnum of Taylorsville, Ky., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at the age of 93. Pat had been residing with family in Taylorsville, Ky. for the past six months.
She had been a long time resident of South Haven and was well known in the community through her work at the Golden Brown Bakery Cafe, Carriagehouse B&B, and her volunteer work at South Haven Community Hospital. Prior to relocating to Kentucky, Pat was a resident at River Terrace Apartments.
She had 2 daughters, Susan Bartig and Deborah Price Streeter .and two sons, Daniel (Lori) Tefft and Robert Newnum, as well as 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
She was preceded by her husband Daniel Newnum, daughter Deborah Price Streeter, great-granddaughter Cortnee Eastman, 6 brothers and a sister. Memorial arrangements are being made.
The Newnum family is being assisted by Avink Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 129 S. Grand Street, Schoolcraft, MI 49087. 269-679-5622.