Patrick E. Wilkens, 85, of Bloomington, Ind. passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born in Lawrence, on Oct. 23, 1935 to Dorothy and Harvey Wilkens.
He attended Lawrence High School and then served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force. He had a heating and air conditioning business called Pro Refrigeration for many years.
Those who knew Patrick were aware of his unbridled passion and fervor for the Lord. He made it his life’s mission to share his beliefs with whomever he came into contact. He spent hours each day studying the Bible.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Dale Wilkens; former wife, Ruth, and their children, Joseph and Jon; brother Jack; grandchildren Felicia and Samantha; and great-grandchild, Jacob. He is also survived by his stepsons Tim, Ken, Jon and Ben Calabrese.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, his son James, and his brothers Glen, Wallace and Larry Wilkens.
Special thanks go to Southern Care Hospice, and especially to Kim, Jessica and Destiny for their caring relationships with him.
There will be a family graveside service on Monday, March 22 at Chambersville Cemetery in Spencer, Ind.
