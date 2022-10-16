Paul Joseph Rood Jr. 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Covert, on Friday Oct. 7, 2022 of old age.
Paul was born Feb. 14, 1928 in Hastings, and was the oldest of five children born to Paul Sr. and Edna (Anderson) Rood. He grew up in East Lansing, where he attended high school and college, earning bachelor of science, master of science and doctorate degrees in horticulture.
On July 15, 1950, Paul married Geraldine “Gerry” Emmert in Flint. Together, they shared 59 years of marriage and raised four children: Kathryn, Paul III (Susan), Philip and Laura (Cheng) Kao. Paul and Gerry both cherished being grandparents of their two granddaughters: Addy Kao of Baltimore, Md. and Reni Kao of West Lafayette, Ind.
Throughout his childhood, Paul spent his summers on the family fruit farm in Covert. Eventually, Paul bought this farm from his parents and planted new pear, apple, plum and nectarine orchards. Paul was a life-long student and loved learning new things about fruit varieties, farming techniques and orchard management practices. He loved traveling with the International Fruit Tree Association, touring orchards all over the world in Europe, South America, Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Paul was involved in many farm industry organizations, and was a past president of the Michigan State Horticultural Society.
Paul is survived by his four children, two granddaughters, two sister-in-law’s: Ruth Rood and Colleen Rood, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife Gerry and his siblings Ann, John, Charlotte, Richard and Phyllis. Paul’s children would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of dad’s doctors and caregivers, but especially to Dawn Minson for all her help during the past year.
As per Paul’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Burial has already taken place. A memorial service for family and friends may be scheduled for a later time. Memorial donations in Paul’s name may be made to First Congregational Church, south Haven or the Michigan State Horticultural Society Trust, 7087 E. Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI. To view Paul’s personal webapage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333