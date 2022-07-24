Paulette Elsie Eldred, 72, of South Haven, passed away on July 12, 2022 at Golden Orchards Assisted Living in Fennville. Paulette was born June 21, 1950 in South Haven, to Elva (Meyer) and Norbert Guminski.
She married Fred Eldred on April 7, 1977. Paulette worked at Everett Piano Company in South Haven and Haworth in Holland. She loved to gamble and enjoyed going to play bingo.
Paulette is survived by her children: Kenny (Pam) Goff, Chet (Renee) Goff, Sara (Jeremy Taylor) Eldred, Melissa Eldred, Fred Eldred Jr. and Angie Eldred. Paulette is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Jared Goff, Hannah Goff, Dylan Goff, Courtney Goff, Benjamin Jr, Madelinn, Liam, Jake Eldred, Kade Warner, Alexis Mitchell and Tabitha and Wyatt Martinez; and two great-grandchildren: Natalee and Nora. She is also survived by her siblings: David Guminski and Susie Webb and sisters-in-law: Bonnie Guminski, Rose Eldred, Wendy Eldred and Deb Foune. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Paulette is preceded in death by her parents: Elva and Norbert Guminski along with her husbands: Fred Eldred and Kenneth Goff; two brothers: Louis Guminski and Chester Guminski and brother-in-law Robert Eldred.
Visitation took place from 1-2 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel. Memorial services followed at 2 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel with Pastor Jerry Koller officiating. Paulette was laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery.
To view Paulette’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.