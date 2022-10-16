Philip Charles Thompson, 74, left this life on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in South Haven, after suffering from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body dementia for several years.
Phil was born to Dorothy (Gombos) and Roy Thompson on April 25, 1948 in South Bend, Ind., where he grew up. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and served as a medic there from 1968 to 1970. After being discharged, he attended Kendall School of Design in Grand Rapids where he studied drawing and illustration.
Phil was a consummate artist when working in his medium of intaglio etchings. He was well recognized for his renderings of city-scapes and historical landmarks, particularly the original Major League baseball stadiums. He owned two galleries in South Haven in the past, but primarily, he traveled during his extensive career showing his work at the most prestigious juried art fairs, and his work can be found in several collections around the country. He had many friends and followers wherever he went. He found his niche in his profession and loved every aspect of doing his work.
Phil was a force of nature. He felt one of his purposes in life was to make people laugh and it was impossible to be around him without experiencing joy and laughter. He loved animals and gave a home to many dogs and cats throughout his lifetime. He loved gardening. He was a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team.
Phil married Vicky Kerr on June 16, 1999, and during their 23 years of marriage they enjoyed life together. He has one son, Elijah (Eli) from a previous marriage, who followed in his footsteps to become an artist.
Perhaps Phil’s greatest purpose in life was being Eli’s father. They worked, laughed and played together, and Eli saw Phil as “the greatest dad in the history of dads.”
Phil was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Vicky; his son Eli (Lauri); his older brother John (Darren); his favorite cousin, Christine, and two nieces and a nephew. Phil has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations in Phil’s name may be made to Al-Van Humane Society.
Phil will be missed forever but he would be thrilled to know his memory brought smiles and laughter to everyone who knew him.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333, www.starks familyfh.com