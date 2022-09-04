Philip T. Davis, age 65, of Kalamazoo, passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, surround by loved ones. Phil was born in Gary, Ind., on Feb. 25, 1957, the son of the late Theodore S. and Phyllis J. (Sobotka) Davis.
Phil was generous, kind and loving. He loved his family and friends and was always willing to help others. Phil worked for many years as a machine operator at Haworth Furniture Company. He loved to fish and spend time at his family cottage on Scott Lake.
Besides his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brother and sister in-law, Jeffery and Kelly Davis. He is survived by his wife, Polly A. (Rzanca) Davis; daughter, Krystal Davis; granddaughter, Kazi Davis; brother, Michael (Rose) Davis; nieces, Whitney Davis and Caitlin (Zach) Houseman; nephews, Jefferey Davis and Nicholas Davis; great-nieces and nephews, Kaden Pore, Nolan Houseman, Adalyn Cole and AJ Houseman; several special cousins, extended family members and friends.
In accordance with his wish, cremation has taken place and no service is scheduled. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by: Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home, 917 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001 – 269-343-2628.