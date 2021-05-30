Phyllis Peck Wilkinson of River Ridge Retirement Village in South Haven and formally of Bloomingdale, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was born to Charles D. Peck and Marie E. Peck on Dec. 28, 1937.
A 1956 graduate of Bloomingdale High School, she was also employed there until her retirement.
On April 13, 1957, she married Charles M. Wilkinson who preceded her in death in 2017.
Together they owned and operated Sea Wolf and Captain Chuck Fishing Charter out of South Haven until retirement, when they moved to Florida.
She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, flower gardening, puzzles, shopping and casinos.
Phyllis was a cancer survivor. Family was important to her and Chuck.
She is survived by three sons, Bradley (Chris) of Lansing, twins Keith and Kevin of Grand Junction; five grandchildren, Jason (Cindy), Rachael and Stephanie, Carlee and Royce; two great-granddaughters, Rose and Lydia; sister Beverly (Bruce) Story of Gobles; several nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Patsy Claussen of Florida.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Private burial of cremains will be in Pecktown Cemetery.
The family was served by Hospice of Southwest Michigan and the National Cremation Society. The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Southwest Michigan or the charity of your choice.