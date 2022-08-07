Porter “Chuck” Sherman, passed away, Thursday, July 28, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in Battle Creek. Born Feb. 20, 1948 in South Haven to Porter and Charlotte Sherman. United in marriage to Belinda Pipkins on Feb. 5, 1975.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Belinda; daughter Melissa (Aaron) Morgan; grandchildren Joshua and Alyssa Morgan. Also survived by sisters Betty (Sandy) Dopp and Ann (Scott) Raue.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sheila Sherman and sister Marjo Daggett.
Chuck was a hard worker, kind and generous. He worked on the Sherman Family Dairy farm before graduating from South Haven High School. Chuck proudly joined the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. After serving in Vietnam, Chuck went back to work at the family dairy farm and then left to start his own business, Chuck Sherman Excavating, where he worked for the next 25 years, until retirement. Chuck was passionate about classic cars, restoring them and attending car shows. Over the years, Chuck also enjoyed his Friday nights with the guys. One of Chuck’s favorite pastimes was taking care of his yard, he always wanted to be outside. Chuck loved, and was loved by his family and grandkids.
Visitation for Chuck will be Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Filbrandt Chapel Funeral Home, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, Michigan 49090, from 11 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at noon. Pastor Eric Jarvis will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded to Chuck. To view Chuck’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333.