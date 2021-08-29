Ralph Norman Frost 78, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born Jan. 2, 1943 to John and Marjorie Lucille (Buttleman) Frost.
He attended Benton Harbor High School and graduated college at Wayne State University. Ralph married Ann Mantkowski on July 10, 1971 in Bedford, Ohio. They shared 50 years of marriage. He honorably served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He loved his family fiercely. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Ralph was a business owner and funeral director for many years.
Ralph spent his professional life comforting and caring for grieving families. His genuine compassion was felt by all who he helped during some of their most difficult times.
He enjoyed antiquing, his tractor, working with wood, “putzing” in his pole barn and having fun in the pool with his family. His trips to Maui, where he was an avid snorkeler and kayaker, brought much pleasure! The trips included his wife, Ann, and many times his sisters and friends.
Ralph was a loving, kind, gentle man. Above all, he was a family man. His wife, children and grandchildren were his world. Attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, concert, and so many other functions and activities were a love and priority of his. His family will be forever grateful for the love and support he constantly showed. No one could have asked for a more wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Ann and children, John Frost of South Haven, Cheryl (Spencer) Keith of Harrison, Maine and Mark Frost of South Haven. Also surviving are his sisters, Carol (Gary) Ward of Watervliet, Constance Harrold of South Bend, Ind. and Joanne McMuller of Crozet, Va.; grandchildren – Marnie, Cate, Ellie, Jake, Laura, Emily, Badger and Bear also survive.
A visitation took placefrom 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Memorial services followed at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s honor to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Ralph has been laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
