Raymond E. Stainbrook, Sr., 90, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born Nov. 15, 1930 to Robert and Iva (Olcott) Stainbrook in South Haven.
Raymond married Mary Oisten on July 4, 1953 at First Baptist Church of Allegan and they shared 68 years of marriage before his passing.
Raymond served his country in the United States Army after World War II building bridges in Germany. He then worked as a molder at Bohn Aluminum in South Haven for 35 years until his retirement in 1996. He was a simple man, not comfortable in crowds, but quiet and extremely kind and generous. Raymond always took care of his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents – Robert and Iva Stainbrook; brothers- Art, Bobby and Elwood Stainbrook; and sisters – Barbara and Luella Stainbrook.
Raymond is survived by his wife – Mary Stainbrook; children – Carl Oisten of South Haven, Terry Stainbrook of Arkansas, Bonnie (Jim) Beckwith of Niles, Joseph Stainbrook of South Haven, Kevin (Ruth) Stainbrook of Tennessee, Ray Stainbrook of Holland, Susan (Roy) Richmond of South Haven, David Stainbrook of Florida and John Stainbrook of South Haven; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Funeral services took place at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept 27, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Koller officiating. Raymond was laid to rest at Stephenson Cemetery in Casco Township. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
