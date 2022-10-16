Raymond Richard Radseck, 81, of South Haven passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Fennville. He was born on Aug. 1, 1941 in Kalamazoo and united in marriage on February 23, 1963 to the late Merry Jeroue.
Ray is survived by son Joseph Radseck.
Ray is preceded in death by parents Herb (Margarite) Radseck and wife of 48 years, Merry Radseck.
Ray lived his younger years in South Haven before moving to Glenn with his parents. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and was proud to serve his country. He met and married Merry and together they had their son Joseph. Ray was mainly a truck driver but he did work for National Motors and on one of the car ferries. After retirement Ray worked at the Bailey Museum, where he loved giving tours and talking about the museum.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Ganges Baptist Church, with Pastor Bill Dodge officiating. Ray and Merry will be laid to rest at McDowell cemetery at a later date. To view Ray’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.