Renita Jean Larkin, 81, of South Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in Kalamazoo. Born in South Haven on March 7, 1940 to Perry and Margaret Norman.
Renita is survived by her sons Richard Zolen, Steven (Connie) Zolen and Terry (Beth) Zolen. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Renita is preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Zolen, brother Ronald Norman and sister Margaret Norman.
Renita was a 1958 graduate of South Haven High School. She worked for GTE as a telephone operator from 1966 until retiring in 1996. She attended the First United Methodist Church. Renita devoted her life to her children and family. She loved unconditionally and was liked by everyone who met her.
A private Memorial Service for Renita will be held at a later date. To view her personal webpage and leave a condolence for the family please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333