Rev. George Fleming (1939-2020), cultivator of churches and blueberries, will be celebrated at a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 with refreshments following, at Casco United Methodist Church (UMC), 880 66th St, South Haven, MI 49090. Visitation will be at 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Please mask according to current CDC guidelines. The service will be live-streamed and available for later viewing on the Casco UMC Facebook page. Memorials gifts may be made to Casco UMC.
George and his wife, Edna, served as co-pastors of the Lawrence Avenue UMC in Charlotte from 1987-2002. George was pastor at the Sodus Chapel Hill UMC from 1975-1987, and pastor at the Turk Lake UMC and associate pastor at Greenville UMC from 1965-1975. George retired to his blueberry farm and was an active member of the Casco UMC.
George is survived by his beloved wife Edna; daughter Alice Mary Fleming (Michael) Townley of East Lansing, Christina Joy Fleming (Neil Harvey) of South Haven, grandson Jonathan Townley and granddaughter Grace Townley; siblings Ann Vermillion of Fullerton, Calif., Dorothy Shonkwiler of Grand Ledge, Tom (Dorann) Fleming of South Haven, Floyd Fleming of Douglas, and many extended family members.