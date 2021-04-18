Rev. Harold F. Filbrandt, 89, of South Haven, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at River Ridge Retirement Community in South Haven. He was born July 13, 1931 to Albert and Leah (Abbott) Filbrandt, Sr. in South Haven.
Harold graduated from South Haven High School with the Class of 1949. He continued his education, graduating from Albion College in 1953. Following his graduation, Harold entered the Garrett Theological Seminary to become an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church.
He married Marian Opgenorth on Aug. 11, 1956 at the Sheboygan First United Methodist Church in Sheboygan, Wis. They shared 65 years in marriage.
Harold and Marian served numerous congregations in the United Methodist Church in West Michigan. Beginning in his home church in Lacota, he served in Twelve Corners, McDowell (now Casco), Gobles/Kendall, Frankfort/Elberta, Ludington, Marshall, St. Joseph, Holland, Fremont and finally the Glenn United Methodist Church before his retirement. He served as the chaplain for South Haven Area Hospice for 15 years.
Harold was an active community member where he lived and enjoyed being a part of the Diversity Coalition and the Kiwanis Club in South Haven. One of Harold’s favorite memories was being asked to be the 2017 Grand Marshall, along with Marian, of the South Haven Fourth of July Parade. Harold took pride in his garden and his calendar collection.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and their spouses – Ron Filbrandt, Albert Jr. and Georgia Filbrandt, Bill and Marge Filbrandt, and Ann and Dick Burrows.
Harold is survived by his wife Marian Filbrandt of South Haven; his children – Phil (Joanne Reid) Filbrandt of Chico, Calif., Randy (Lynnel) Filbrandt of Norton Shores, and Jeff (Annie Brown) Filbrandt of South Haven; eight grandchildren – Kevin, Kirsten (Evan), Becca (Nic), Tori (Brandon), Livy (James), Maggie (Vince), Jack and Peter; sister-in-law, Betty Filbrandt; and brother-in-law, Earl Opgenorth.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in South Haven. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. The services will be live streamed on Facebook at South Haven First United Methodist Church’s page. Harold will be laid to rest at Chambers Cemetery in Geneva Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harold’s memory to First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.