Richard Allen Harsch, 89, was born on June 28, 1932 to John and Leah (Winkel) Harsch in South Haven, where he was a lifelong resident. He passed quietly at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo on Jan. 11, 2022.
Richie, as he was known by his friends, apprenticed at Advanced Products in Benton Harbor. He became a skilled tool and die maker, and was hired into Bohn Aluminum in South Haven, making pistons for 38 years. This training carried over into daily life, as he was very detailed and precise in all things.
He and his brothers, Jerry and Vern, grew up repairing anything mechanical and enjoyed many hours building and racing stock cars. He was an avid reader, and his bookshelves overflow with dozens of action and adventure books. His lifelong hobby was target shooting, and Richie was truly a marksman with a rifle at any distance. He won many ribbons and trophies traveling to Camp Perry, Ohio and Camp Grayling in Michigan to participate in national matches. He was an avid skeet shooter and enjoyed the challenge.
Richie drove many Ford trucks which were proudly identified with his XRING license plate. He was a Life Member of the NRA and a proud longtime member of the South Haven Rod and Gun Club where he established many friendships. While he owned his boat, Wahine, he was a dedicated member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, serving South Haven boaters during the boating season.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and his five siblings, Marie (Mike) Onofrio, Margaret Harsch, Clara (Robert) Seroke, Gerald (Ellen) Harsch and Vernon (Bette) Harsch, and his beloved Siberian Husky, April, in 2021.
He is survived by his daughter Debra (Ross) Woodhams, grandchildren Jonathon (Katie) Woodhams and Christopher Woodhams, along with several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Al-Van Humane Society or the South Haven Rod and Gun Club. The family is being assisted by the Filbrandt Chapel of the Starks Funeral Home and will have a private ceremony at a later date.