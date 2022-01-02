Richard Barnes Clark Jr., 91, of Paw Paw, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 in Kalamazoo. He was born May 11, 1930 to Richard and Hazel (Martin) Clark Sr.
Richard married Betty Arlene Anderson on Jan. 31, 1953 in South Haven. He worked at Fisher Body. He loved to fish and hunt. Richard was a wonderful husband and took great care of his wife.
He is preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter Patricia Brown and siblings Fran Phelps and Marilyn Chandler.
Richard is survived by his wife Betty; children Cherrie J. Rayborn and Rick A. Clark; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 11 a.m.-noon, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Funeral service followed at noon with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating. Richard was laid to rest at North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Township.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes, 1076 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.