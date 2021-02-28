Richard “Dick” Lynn Wallace, 78, died unexpectedly on Jan. 28, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tenn. He was born May 25, 1942 in Muskegon, Michigan the son of Lynn Wallace and Elaine (Shelton) Wallace.
Dick married Helen Cochran and they settled in South Haven. Dick and Helen would have been married 56 years in June. Dick managed and owned several body shops throughout his career as a “body man.” When Dick retired in 2005 he was working as an insurance adjuster. Dick loved driving down by the beach “just to make sure the water was still there” and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Kim, Ronald, Gary and his sister Avis.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Helen (Cochran) Wallace, are his daughter, Debra Hinton and her husband James and granddaughter Alexandra; six sisters, Shirley Doyle, Ilene King and her husband Jim, Linda Zonyk and her husband George, Carol Marr and her husband Dale, Sheila Beck and Rhoda Wallace; and many nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 in South Haven at Geneva Township Cemetery.