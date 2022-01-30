Richard “Rick” Onofrio, 76, of South Haven, passed away at home on Jan. 24, 2022. He was born on Aug. 20, 1945 in Benton Harbor, son of Alfred and Dorothy Onofrio, and was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Sharon Lee Fritz on July 18, 1964.
Rick is survived by his wife of 57 years Sharon, brother- in- law Dennis Fritz, nieces Sheril Fritz, Ginger Smith and great-nephews Nathan and Taylor Smith.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, sister- in-law Sandra Fritz and nephew Bret Fritz.
Rick served as a U.S. Marine for a short time before being medically discharged. He spent his working life of 40 years as a truck driver, retiring in 2012. Rick and Sharon enjoyed camping in their younger years, traveling and camping almost every weekend. Rick was an outdoorsman, gun enthusiast and a member of the South Haven Rod and Gun Club. He loved animals and especially liked caring for the numerous geese and ducks that came by his yard. Any stray animals would surely find their way into the Onofrio home.
Visitation for Rick will be held at noon until the time of his funeral service at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. Rick will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Al- Van Humane Society. To leave a condolence please view Rick’s personal webpage at www.starksfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.