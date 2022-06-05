Richard W. (“Dick”) Kritzberg of South Haven, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Douglas Cove in Douglas, where he had resided for the past several months. He was 75.
A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at 4 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022 at Starks Family Funeral Home, Filbrandt Chapel, in South Haven. A private burial will be held at a later date. Friends may visit with the family at the Filbrandt Chapel from 3-4 p.m. with services to follow immediately after the visitation. Memorial donations in Dick's name can be made to Caring Circle Hospice at Home, South Haven, MI.
Dick was born Oct. 13, 1946 in Chicago, Ill. to David and Barbara (Bagby) Kritzberg. He graduated from Highland Park High School (Highland Park, Ill.), with the Class of 1965. He lived in Highland Park all his adult life before retiring to South Haven in 2003 with his wife of 29 years, Joyce, whom he always called “Hun.”
Dick loved baseball, football, basketball, and hockey, and he followed all of his Chicago sports teams. He played softball in his earlier years and was a power hitter, often sending home runs out of the ballpark. He also loved history, especially that of the Civil War and World War II. Despite any pain he might be experiencing, he never complained. He was always the one with a smile, a good word – and a joke. He will be greatly missed – but fondly remembered – by all who knew him.
Dick is survived by his wife Joyce (Scott) Kritzberg; his five children, Jeffrey Eric (Lisa Jannson) Kritzberg of Lake Zurich, Ill., Matthew Richard (Amy) Kritzberg of Northbrook, Ill., Pamela Anne (Martin) Kaoma of Harrison Township, Laura Justine Hemming of Kaiserslautern, Germany and Jeanette Marie (Wyatt Hill) Kritzberg of Morgantown, WV. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Diana Kritzberg, Zuliana Kaoma, David Kaoma, Hans Kritzberg, Heidi Kritzberg and Otto Kritzberg; as well as five nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews. Surviving, too, are three lifelong friends, Bruce Daniel (“Animal”) Callen, Tom Koch and Glenn (“Krutch”) Grant. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy (Kritzberg) Bythewood, brother-in-law G. Roger Bythewood, and lifelong friend, Victor T. (“Benny”) Fuller.
