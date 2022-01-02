Rita Perroy, 90, died Dec. 21, 2021. Rita was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, cousin, and friend. She was born Aug. 18, 1931 in Sinice, Albania, coming to the United States with her mother at the age of seven to join her father. She lived in Sault Ste Marie, Chicago, Ill., South Haven and Cambridge, Md.
At 90, she was the matriarch of a large family and is survived by her son Peter and his wife Beth; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Brent), Carissa (Diego), Allison (Matt) and Alexander, six and ½ (due in April); great grandchildren: Braeden, McKenna, Thiago, Mateo, Leonard and Declan.
A respected professional on beauty and style, she wrote newspaper articles on etiquette and fashion. She personally met and worked with Estee Lauder. While employed by Trans World Airlines, she designed the flight attendant uniforms. She found success at a time when women were not well-represented in the work force. Later in her life, she was a clerk of the court in Cook County. Throughout her life, she was an avid reader, embraced diversity in every form, sought out cultural events and frequented libraries and museums. Rita maintained a zest for life, seeking out and expanding her already extensive knowledge and experiences to share with her family and friends.
Service and burial at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 Thatcher Ave, River Grove, IL 60171
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please send a donation in Rita’s name to: Little Free Library, 573 County Road A, Suite 106, Hudson, WI 54016. Call – 1-715-690-2488 or online – https://littlefreelibrary.org/donate/