Robert Allen Lukens, 83, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 13, 2023 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Born Jan. 6, 1940, in Hinsdale Ill. to Robert and Barbara Lukens. United in marriage on Oct. 20, 1962 to Marcia Elaine Taylor.
Visitation for Robert was Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Filbrandt Chapel Funeral Home, 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven, Mich., 49090 from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Pastor Todd Van Grouw officiated. Robert was laid to rest in Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, Ill. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Al-Van Humane Society of South Haven or the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcia; daughters Denise St. Louis and Mindy (Mark) Iovino; grandchildren Stephanie (Mark) Perrine, Taylor (Ross) VanDenBeldt, Hayley St. Louis, Sabrina (Michael) Bentson and Cole Iovino and great-grandchildren Warren, Brooks and Everleigh. Also survived by siblings Nancy (Bill) Krolak, Donald Lukens and Barbara (Ken) Whittenhall.
Robert graduated from Hinsdale Central High School. He met and married his sister’s best friend Marcia and together they raised two daughters. Robert spent his working career with the U.S. Postal Service in Hinsdale Ill. He retired in 1999 at the age of 58, then he and Marcia moved to Saddle Lake in Grand Junction, a place where he spent most of his childhood summers. Robert liked bowling, fishing and crossword puzzles. He was a steady, quiet man, everybody’s dad. He had quite a few “grandpa isms” that he passed along to his family, who use them quite regularly. He loved his dogs, especially Tillie, but his wife and family were his main focus. He will be forever missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.