Robert Anthony Pirsein, Sr. of South Haven, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at his home. Mr. Pirsein was born on Oct. 19, 1942 in South Haven to the late Anthony “Tony” and Edith (Ridley) Pirsein. On Nov. 15, 1969, in South Haven, he married his wife, Evon Anthony.
Services for Robert will be held at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Visitation begins at noon and service at 1 p.m. Pastor Gary Guthrie, a close friend and pastor of South Haven Community Church, will be officiating the service. Robert will be laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery at a later date.
Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years Evon and their children; Robert Pirsein, Jr. of South Haven, Wade Smith of South Haven, Geri (Heath) Wieseler of Skipperville, Ala., and Bobbie Butcher of Gillette, Wyoming. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Adams of Venice, Fla., cousin David (Cindy) Pirsein of Marion, Ill., 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Robert was a member of the Local 324 Operating Engineers, and NRA member and he loved to hunt and fish. Before retiring, he was a crane operator for Canonie Construction.
To view Robert’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are being entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes, 1076 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.