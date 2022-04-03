Robert Battles, 92, died at home, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, in South Haven on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Bob was born to Mary and Frank, in New York, on July 11, 1929.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: John and Gerry.
Bob is survived by his five children: Deanna Ulvestad, Megan Bennett and son-in-law Jonathan, Zoë Battles and son-in-law Thermon Moore, Brendan Battles and Dylan Battles and daughter-in-law Liana. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Valerie, Casey, Emily, Kristopher, Zach, Issac, Ariel, Aidan, Lily-Kai, Liam, Madeleine, Olivia, Angelina; and four great-grandchildren: Ethan, Carter, Emma and Peyton.
Robert’s great-grandfather, John, came to the United States from Ireland in the 1880s where he settled in Boston and then New York.
Robert was a U.S. Merchant Marine, and after travel through the Pacific, he attended St. Michael’s in Vermont where he received his bachelor of arts degree in 1956. He went on to further study at Columbia University, in New York, in 1957 as a graduate student, then University of Iowa in 1959 to complete his master of fine art degree in painting and printmaking.
Bob was an associate professor of art history at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago from 1960-69. He also taught painting at Oxbow, in Saugatuck in 1966, and worked at the Arts Students League in New York. As well as being a mixed-media artist, Bob’s career encompassed a range of work that included farming, building/construction, welding and finally the last 10 years of his career as a teacher at a prison in Saugatuck. He also opened The 406 Gallery, South Haven with his son in 2010. This was a haven for local artists and the community.
Bob was interested in music and loved classical works. He played the clarinet in the Tappan Zee High School Marching band, but later in life took this up again and spent time learning to play. He also enjoyed his time with the Irish Tin Whistle and the group he met with each week at Biddy Murphy’s. Bob would always have music playing and enjoyed the summer series concerts held locally.
Robert was an academic as well as an accomplished artist who spent the last 53 years as a resident of South Haven working in his studio creating a prolific array of sculpture and drawings. Bob appreciated sculpture and art from around the world and the pure craft of creating things. He was an avid reader who enjoyed all types of literature and works from around the globe as he aimed to always learn from what he read.
Bob especially enjoyed time with his family whether it was at sports games, teaching them skills, traveling to see them or just sitting around having time telling jokes over a cold beer. He was beloved by his children and grandchildren who will remember his quick wit (sometimes dirty jokes), grumpy outbursts, but the kind and caring way he expressed himself.
Bob will be remembered for his extensive knowledge of general and art history, appreciation of the world, and interest in so many things that always kept him keen to explore and understand. He will be dearly missed.
The family would like to cordially invite you to attend a celebration of life for Bob at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
In memory of Bob, donations can be made to the South Haven Center for the Arts at https://www.southhavenarts.org/donate or by contacting them directly: (269) 637-1041.