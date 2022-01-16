Robert (Bert) John Wepfer, age 72, of North Venice, Fla., passed away on Dec. 29, 2021. He was born on Oct. 5, 1949 in South Haven, to William and Eileen Wepfer.
Bert graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Michigan State University. During his college studies, he took time out to serve in the U.S. Army. His career was spent in journalism starting at his hometown paper and ending at the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale.
Bert was a huge MSU Spartan fan. He enjoyed woodworking, travel, and sports of any kind. He was also and avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; brother Dennis (Mary Ann) of Appleton, Wis.; and sister Louise (Ed) of South Haven.
There was a Memorial visitation from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at the Venetian Golf and River Club.
Memorial donations can be made to https://firsttee.org.