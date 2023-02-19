Robert “Bob” Charles Warren, age 66, of Coloma passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lakeland Hospital in Saint Joseph.
Bob was born on Dec. 23, 1956 in South Haven to parents, Elaine and Malcolm “Mike” Warren. Bob loved to spend his time with his dog and closest companion, Gracie, who was by his side day and night. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, listening to classic country music, watching westerns, and taking his golf cart for a spin or just sitting on it while singing along to Merle Haggard in the garage with dogs Gracie and Sadie in the passenger seat.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Mike Warren, his former wife and children’s mother Alice Warren, and brothers-in-law Steve Harness and Tim Decker. Surviving him are his six children: Robert “Bobby” (Angela) Warren, Neely (Jeff) Copeland, Amy (Eric) Hess, Corey (Trista) Warren, Jamie (Tara) Warren and Toby Warren; 14 grandchildren: Brenda, Katy, Alexa, Evan, Riley, Dominick, Destiny, Norahlee, Brighton, Alyssa, Ian, Orlin, Grayson and Henrietta; two great-grandchildren, Xavier, and due any day, Zayne, and a very special grand puppy, Sammie; Siblings: Linda Harness, Tom (Diane) Warren and Pam Decker, and many nieces and nephews. Those who wish to gather in memory of Bob are invited to join with family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1-3 p.m. at the Moose Lodge of South Haven. Friends and family may leave an online condolence.