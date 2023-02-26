Robert (Bob) Hill, 82, passed away Feb 17, 2023 at his home in Grand Junction where he was born and raised.
He attended Bangor schools, and taught himself many things. He also had many jobs, but was best known for being a union lineman. Bob loved everything about the outdoors. He scuba dived, hunted, fished, he rode snowmobiles and motorcycles. But when he joined “Grand Valley Cap-n-Ballers” where he was a longtime member, that was his real passion. Did I tell you the man could shoot? Too many awards to count. If he wasn’t home, he and his wife would be camping there all summer long with Lucy (the rat terrier) always by his side.
His greatest love, Audra, oh what adventures they had. They rode Harleys through the Red Woods in California, went to the top of Pike’s Peak in Colorado, and a trip to Hawaii, where would you believe he wore a grass skirt?
He leaves behind his wife Audra, daughter Rhonda Hill (Vic Ide) of Gobles; granddaughter Jamie (Will) Vieau of Hudsonville; grandson Steven (Bri) Johnson of Allegan; and special great-grandchildren, Kylee, Makenna and Easton, all of whom he adored. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Althea Hill; sister Betty Hill; his son Mark Hill and his beloved dog Arnie. Special thanks to Terri Ann Page and Jennifer and Sherice from Centrica.