Robert “Bob” Peckstein, 78, of Covert passed away peacefully at home, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born in South Haven on Jan. 2, 1944 to Valentine “Raymond” and Bertha Peckstein. He was united in marriage to Barbara Gibler, his high school sweetheart after 40 years apart on April 14, 2002.
Bob is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara Peckstein; and grandchildren Alex and Thomas. He is also survived by brother Karl Peckstein and cousin Jon Lufburg.
He is preceded in death by parents Raymond and Bertha, and brothers Harold (Myrtle) Peckstein and Raymond (Margarite) Peckstein.
Bob grew up in, and was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He drove a Redi-Mix concrete truck for several different companies in South Haven and the surrounding areas. Bob was a jokester, always wanting to make people laugh. He was a devoted loving husband, a hard worker who took care of his Blueberry Fields. In his spare time Bob liked to hunt and fish, he did a lot of trapping in his younger years. Bob was a huge Nascar fan and he loved his Bud Light. Bob never met a stranger, he liked to call himself an SOB, Sweet Old Bob. We will miss you dearly you SOB.
There will be no services for Bob, per his wishes. Cremation has taken place.