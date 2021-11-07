Robert Francis Ligman, 71, of South Haven, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
He was born Jan. 18, 1950, to Casimir and Mildred (Olszowka) Ligman in Chicago.
He honorably served his country in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps.
He married Lynn on Sept. 2, 1972, sharing 49 years together.
He retired after 46 years as a commercial carpentry contractor.
Robert was an avid gardener and took great pride in his ever-expanding vegetable garden. He stayed a fan of Chicago’s sports teams, especially the White Sox and the Bears. He was a “foodie” before it was a thing, and had favorite restaurants all across the country. He loved his family, and cherished time with his wife and kids, and found his true calling in spoiling his grandkids. He loved animals and gave a loving home to many cats and four border collies.
A larger-than-life figure, “Lucky Bob” often followed the advice to “Go Big or Go Home” and lived his life to the fullest. His practical wisdom and perpetual affability will be missed by all who knew him.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jerome (Susan) Ligman.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Ligman of South Haven; children, Carrie (Daniel) Bowers of Chicago and Jeremy (Cynthia) Ligman of Kalamazoo; five grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas (Cookie) Ligman.
A visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Military honors will be at 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions can be made in Robert’s memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or We Care Community Resource Center.
Share thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.starksfamilyfh.com. The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 637-0333.