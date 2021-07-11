Robert Gerald Overheul, 83, of South Haven, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born Jan. 9, 1938 to Gerald and Eileen (Eckert) Overheul in Ypsilanti.
Robert graduated from LC Mohr High School with the Class of 1956. He married Sharon Covey on Feb. 15 1958 in South Haven. They shared 63 years in marriage. Robert worked for many years as a manager at the Everett Piano Company in South Haven before its closing. He loved hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed time spent with his family including his grandchildren. Robert was also an exceptional wood worker who worked away on various projects building furniture and other items. He was a member of the Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church in South Haven.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother – Chuck Overheul.
Robert is survived by his wife – Sharon Overheul of South Haven; children – Lori Dawn Alverson of Holland and James Robert (Debbie) Overheul of Kalamazoo; grandchildren – Amy, Tiffany, Kylie, Alisha and Angela; three great-grandchildren – Ryver, Chase and Lauren; and sister – Margaret Stucker of Kinston, NC.
A private service for Robert has been held at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First United Methodist Church of South Haven Michigan.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven, 269-637-0333.