Robert “Rob” L. VanWynen Jr., 68 of South Haven, passed away surrounded by family at his home in South Haven on Feb. 21, 2023. He was born to Robert Sr. and Kay Van Wynen on Jan. 23, 1955, and united in marriage to Wanda Weber on June 2, 1989.
Rob is survived by his wife of 34 years Wanda, son Robert VanWynen, daughter Jocelyn VanWynen, sister Wendy (Doug) Meyer and brother Randy (Nancy) VanWynen.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Rob graduated from South Haven High School. He worked at Palisades Nuclear Power Plant as a mechanical millwright for 40 years, until retirement in 2015. Rob was a gentle, thoughtful, kind man; generous to a fault, always giving and helping others. In his younger years he liked fishing on the lake with his boat, bowling and playing horseshoes. He also enjoyed golfing and watching golf. He spent many hours tending to his immaculate lawn. Rob loved feeding peanuts to the neighborhood squirrels in his garage. He could be seen driving his red pickup through town at the same time every day. Rob’s generous, kind nature will never be forgotten.
Visitation for Rob will be Friday, March 3, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. Rob will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery. To view Rob’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.