Rochelle “Rose” Foghino, 80, of Zeeland, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her home under hospice care. She was born June 27, 1940 to Walter and Violet Pierson (Padolak) in St. Joseph.
Rochelle was an avid reader who enjoyed volunteering for hospice organizations and at local hospitals. She especially enjoyed working with children and was involved with school reading programs. Most recently, Rochelle was employed at Zeeland East High School as a lunch room supervisor. Prior to that, she worked at Cityside Middle School in Zeeland. Rochelle loved her grandchildren and cherished time spent with family.
She is preceded in death along with her parents by her siblings – Delores Bridges and Richard Pierson.
Rochelle is survived by her children – Greg Humes, Doug Humes, Sheri Bogunia, Mike (Kathy) Humes, Angie (Jason) Cavadas and Carla Smith. Seventeen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Basil Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Morris officiating. Rochelle was laid to rest at Zeeland Cemetery in Zeeland. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.