Roger Carl Butler, of South Haven, passed away after a long illness on Aug. 17, 2022 in Three Rivers.
Roger is survived by his wife, Susan, and his two children Todd (Carrie) Butler and Brittany (Brent) Hosier, and three grandchildren Caleb, Aurora and Emma Hosier.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Gertrude (Lamp) Butler, his siblings Leroy, Lillian (Hall) and Shirley Burrous.
Roger knew at a young age he enjoyed working with his hands, helping his dad build cabinets, fixing cars and other mechanical things. Working at Everett Piano Company for two years, he left to join the Carpenter’s Union working on many projects. He served as foreman of the Carpenter’s at Palisades Nuclear Plant. His construction work included schools, churches, houses, and businesses. He and his wife, Susan, designed and built their home, doing all the carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work. He loved creating things out of wood, building some furniture, and carving birds, whirligigs, figures. Later he became an operating engineer operating bulldozers and other heavy equipment.
He and some friends started Geneva Oil Company and struck oil. Unfortunately, the price of oil was $10 a barrel and the company ceased to exist. He continued working in construction until an accident disabled him and he retired. He and his family loved camping and traveling to northern Michigan and throughout the country. He adored his children and delighted in his grandchildren, taking them to museums and watching them grow into fine young adults. He also enjoyed antique toys and trains. He loved to tease, make people laugh, and was well-known for his “Rogerisms.”
Visitation for Roger was at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon. Josh Odell officiated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation. To view Roger’s personal webpage at www.starks familyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.