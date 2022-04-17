Roger Dale Provost passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 gently in his sleep at Lighthouse Assisted Living in Bangor. He was 95 years old. He was born July 4, 1926 in Bangor to Louis and Elnora Provost.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters, his wife Barbara and infant son, Terry Provost.
He graduated from South Haven in 1944 and joined the Army in 1945. He met and married the love of his life, Barbara Freck on Feb. 3, 1951 in Coloma. Their first meal together as newlyweds was hamburgers and French fries and every year for 71 years on their anniversary it was what they ate to celebrate their anniversary. Every year Roger gave Barbara a red carnation for every year they had been married.
Roger had long been retired as a supervisor at the Michigan Fruit Canners. There was nothing he couldn’t do and he loved to work with his hands and his mind. If there was a woodworking project that needed to be done, he was the man to do it, adding onto their home’s kitchen, living room and garage. He was a good teacher, too, passing on much knowledge of tools to his daughter, Pat. He loved to spend time on his computer, learning new skills when he could. He adored Hawaiian music and loved to whistle.
Roger enjoyed feeding the birds and even made an outdoor pet of a squirrel. He was a natural with cats who were always anxious to sit on his lap and he had that special cat that some are lucky to have named – Missy. Roger never liked playing cards but he and Barb played every night after dinner because she liked playing. That was the kind of man Roger was. He was a fiercely protective caregiver and so very much loved the women in his life – Barb, Pam and Pat. They were his life and his loves and the reason behind everything he did in life.
Some may say that 95 years is a long time. Until Jan. 28, 2022 when his beloved wife Barbara of nearly 71 years died, Roger was a healthy man. Truly, a person can die of a broken heart. Barb took a little of him with her and now they are at peace together, surely playing cards.
Left to remember Roger are daughters Pamela Provost of Bangor and Patricia Provost (John Meister) of South Haven; special nieces Barb Dickinson and Sue Haney; special nephews Tom White and Tim White; as well as many special friends and honorary daughters, JoLynn Wohlfert, Deb Meyers, Cheryl Warren and Gwen Hill. In 95 years Roger showed all of us that there is always a little more love to share.
Services for Roger took place at 11 a.m., Friday April 15, 2022 at Lighthouse Assisted Living in Bangor with Pastor Phillip Haner officiating. Roger was laid to rest next to his wife Barbara at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. Memorial contributions may be shared with Al-Van Humane Society, PO Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Those wishing to share condolences online may do so at www.starks familyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel, South Haven 269-637-0333.