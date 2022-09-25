Roger Eugene Creech, age 72, of Allegan, passed away Thursday Sept. 15, 2022. He was born April 29, 1950 to Charlie E. and Lois (Packard) Creech.
Roger was a truck driver, a member of the car club, and has been a resident of Sebring Fla., since 1990, coming from Michigan.
He is survived by his daughter Patricia Becker of Bloomingdale; 3 grandchildren: Lauren, Bitsy and Lindsay; 4 great-grandchildren: Ayden, Jace, Owen and Luna and several cousins.
Cremation Arrangements: Stephenson-Nelson Furnal Home 4001 Sebring, FL. 33870. Online Condolences: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com