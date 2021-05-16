Roman “Rome” Rydecki, 90, of South Haven passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan. He was born Dec. 24, 1930 to James and Pauline (Szpek) Rydecki in Covert.
Rome graduated from Covert High School with the class of 1950. He married Beverly Vanderboegh on Dec. 18, 1954 and they shared 67 years of marriage before his passing. Roman served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Rome owned and operated Rome’s Standard Service in South Haven from 1970 to 1993 when he retired. He was a member of First Congregational Church UCC in South Haven. Rome loved his family and loved people.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings – Frank, Marion, John and James Rydecki and Lorraine “Babe” Martelli.
Rome is survived by his wife – Beverly Rydecki; children – Mark (Melissa) Rydecki and Keith (Lisa) Rydecki of South Haven, and Cathy Reavy of Holland; grandchildren – Krysta Rydecki, Hannah (Mark) Birdsall, Connor (Tori) Reavy and Ryan (Ashley) Reavy; and two great-grandchildren – Lucy and Parker Roman.
Private family services will be held. Rome will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. Memorial contributions may be made in Rome’s honor to First Congregational Church UCC at 651 Phoenix Street, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.