Ronald G. Campagna, 84, formerly of South Haven, entered into Eternal Life, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Norwood Crossing in Chicago, Ill.
A wake/visitation with the family took place at 10:30 a.m. (Central Time) Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7211 Talcott Ave., Chicago, Ill. Holy Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) following the wake/visitation with Fr. Bill Sheridan officiating. Ronald was laid to rest 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Breedsville, Cemetery in Breedsville, with singing and sacred burial prayers. Memorial donations in Ronald’s name may be made to Off The Street Club www.offthestreetclub.com or The Women’s Center www.gotwc.org. Those wishing to sign Ronald’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Ron was born May 14, 1938 in Chicago, Ill. to Thomas B. and Lillian E. (Murdock) Campagna. On June 13, 1959 he married his bride Alfreda Pearson at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Chicago. Ron was employed by the Riggers Union Local #136-Machinery Movers & Machinery Erectors, retiring as a machinery mover in 2013 after 40 years of service.
While living in South Haven, he and Alfreda welcomed guests at A & R’s North Beach Inn and Cottages. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Ron attended daily mass whenever possible for his spiritual strength. In his free time he enjoyed reading and spending time with his dear family.
Ron is survived by his children – Theresa (Mike) Monson, Angela Campagna and her husband Ray Wolverton, Jack Campagna, Ronald J. (Felicia) Campagna, Alfreda “Freda” (John) Venen, Louise Campagna, Mary (Jeff) Campagna-Gibson and Jozel (David) Shwatal; 20 grandchildren -Emmanuel Monson, Michelle (Eric) Wozniczka, Jessica (Max) Monson-Jankowski, Jennifer (John) Jensen, Angela Campagna, Leonardo Anlar, Breanna Campagna, Kaylie Campagna, Rosemarie (Ryan) Woodbury, Anthony Venen, Sarah Venen, Molly, Zachary & Simone Merchant, Luke, Aiden, Gabriel, Benjamin Ronald Gibson, Miriam and Andrew Shwatal; 21 great-grandchildren – Baylie, Patrick and Shelbie Monson, Olivia and Ariana Wozniczka, KatieJo, Johnny, Addison and Clark Jensen, Isabel, Makayla, Joshua, Bryan and Alex Manriquez, Ella, Sadie-Grace, Noah, Collin, Emmanuel and Clara Mae Woodbury, and Magdalena Jankowski; dear sister Joan Larsen; dear brother Ralph Campagna; and sister-in-law Sharon (Tom) Campagna; and numerous beloved family members survive. In Eternal Life, Ron will join his “Dear Bride-Together to Heaven” along with his parents and all the Souls since departed in Faith.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.