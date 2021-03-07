Ronald L. Goodrich, 84, of South Haven, went to be with his Lord, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, following a courageous battle with post-Covid complications.
Ron was born July 17, 1936 to Leo and Margaret (Wolfert) Goodrich in Kalamazoo. He graduated from Kalamazoo Christian High School in 1954. Ron continued his education with vocational training at the Upjohn Company where he retired as supervisor of Antibiotics Production after 35 years of service. In his retirement years, Ron worked as a maintenance supervisor for Shores Rental Real Estate.
Ron married Donna M. DeVries on May 24, 1958, in Kalamazoo. Upon retirement, the couple moved to South Haven to enjoy life at the “Big Lake.” Ron was an avid sailor and enjoyed racing his boat, Rodone’, with South Haven Yacht Club. He was also involved in many organizations in the community, including Habitat for Humanity, SHOUT and was instrumental for having the iconic clocks placed in the city parks. Ron was a man of faith and a devoted Christian. He was a member of Hope Reformed Church in South Haven where he served as the building engineer.
Ron is survived by his wife, Donna Goodrich of South Haven; daughters, Pam (Mark) Visser of Gobles and Jodi (Tom) Polet of Kalamazoo; grandchildren, Chelsea (David) Bouman and Graham (Meagan) Visser; great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Parker Bouman and Ella and Payton Visser; brothers, Jack (Madelyn) Goodrich of Kalamazoo and Wesley Goodrich of Paw Paw; and by his special miniature schnauzer, Misty.
He is preceded in death along with his parents by twin granddaughters, Harper and Emerson Bouman; son-in-law, Robert E. Gowen; and siblings, Marva and Wayne Goodrich.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to the Hope Church Building Program, 1365 Monroe Boulevard, South Haven, MI 49090 or to the Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www. FilbrandtFFH.com.
