Ronald “Ronnie” E. Springett, 74, of South Haven, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Evergreen Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was born Feb. 12, 1947 to Ronald and Elizabeth “Betty” (Brinks) Springett in South Haven.
Ronnie loved playing with his toy soldiers and completing puzzles. He loved his family and enjoyed annual trips to Florida with his parents through the winter and regularly talking to his sister.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Ronnie is survived by his sister – Phyllis (Rick) Moffett of North Liberty, Ind.; nephews – John “Andy” (Eda) Smith of California, Scott (Joyce) Smith of South Bend and Corey (Janine) Smith of South Bend.
Private family services will be held. Ronnie will be laid to rest at North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Shores, Michigan. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.