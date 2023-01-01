Rosalie Picchiarelli, age 82, of Bangor, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Rosalie was born June 9, 1940 in South Haven, the daughter of James and Angeline (Sandona) Zeiders and lived all of her life in the Bangor area.
She was the vice president of the West Michigan Savings Bank and was on the Board of Directors for many years. She was a member of the Jayettes and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed slot machines, going to Vegas, playing cards with family and friends, mowing the lawn, taking care of flowers, and traveling.
Surviving are her 2 children, Carol Picchiarelli of Bangor and Karen (Scott) Parnell of Stevensville; 3 grandchildren, Nicole McColl, Thomas (Angela) McColl and Danielle (Russell) Beckley; 8 great-grandchildren, Zachary Rader, Sophia Rader, Braelynn Beckley, Kennadi Beckley, Talon McColl, Abram McColl, Louie McColl and York Beckley; sister, Rhonda Wendzel; and her beloved dog, Sasha. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. According to her wishes, there was a family graveside service in Thomas Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home.