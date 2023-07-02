Rose S. Hoag, 93, passed away at home on June 24, 2023.
Rose was born on Dec. 20, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., to Irving L. and Melissa M. (Hunt) Johnson. She graduated from South Haven High School in 1948 and was salutatorian of her class. During that time, she earned several academic awards and excelled in music. She married Neil Kenneth Hoag on May 20, 1950, and they shared 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.
Rose was mainly a homemaker, but continued to enjoy music throughout her life as a member of the Community Orchestra and a member of the First United Methodist Church choir. She also directed the choir and served as organist during her time in the church, sometimes at the last moment.
Rose was also an artist. She decorated hundreds of egg shells, from many different kinds of birds, in many unique ways, and she and Neil both participated in many art shows.
Rose is survived by her children; Linda (Kit) Coggins of Hartford, David Hoag of Longmont, Colo., Peter (Laurie) Hoag of Allegan and Melissa Flett of Mead, Colo. Also surviving are brother and sister Irving (Pete) Johnson of Divide, Colo. and Clara Start of Jenison; 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and nine great great-grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Mildred and brother Harold.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 5, from 4-7 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel funeral home. A private burial will take place at Stephenson Cemetery in Casco Township. A celebration of life will take place at the First United Methodist Church in South Haven, on July 6, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Stephanie Norton, Nathan Prong and Kit Coggins officiating. Memorial contributions can be to the First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave., South Haven, MI 49090, or to Caring Circle Hospice, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI. To view Rose’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.