“Do not go where the path may lead,
go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
Roxanne Herrick passed peacefully on the morning of April 3, 2021 at the age of 70. She was born to Virginia and Lane Herrick and grew up in Ganges on the shores of Lake Michigan where she fell in love with the nature that surrounded her. Her deep connection and appreciation of the natural world, its infinite beauty and peace, nourished and nurtured her.
She loved all animals, great and small, from her beloved horses to nursing those injured from the roadside. Her awe of nature led her to adventures building log cabins and journeys of endless hours exploring. Her wit, humor and humility made for endless laughter, learning and inspiration to those around her. She embodied compassion and spent the majority of her working life dedicated to caring as a nurse with the goal of alleviating suffering and uplifting those in her service.
She is survived by her brother Kim Herrick and his partner Barb Sumner, her daughter Tara Cardinal and her husband Aaron Tanczos, her son Anthony Cardinal and his two sons, Aidan and Dylan Cardinal.
A memorial service was held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Chappell Funeral Home at 637 W. Main St., Fennville, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Allegan County Animal Shelter.