Samuel West Craig, 75, of South Haven, passed away on Nov. 22, 2022 at home.
Samuel was born Sept. 19, 1947 in Greenville, Ky. to Paul and Eva (West) Craig. Samuel graduated from West Ottawa High School in Holland. Samuel entered into holy matrimony to Linda Lee Kerley on June 3, 1993.
Samuel served his country and was stationed in Germany as a radio operator. He also worked for Consumers Energy for 30 faithful years. Samuel was a duck hunter and a fisherman. Samuel enjoyed traveling. His favorite destination spot was in Tahiti.
Samuel is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Kerley; sons, Joshua Craig of West Olive and Jason Craig of South Haven; sibling, Shirley (George) Downs; step-daughter, Jessica Ridley and grandchild, Rachel Amanda Ridley. He is also survived by nephew, Rob (Nicole) DeNeff and nieces, Sue (Micheal) Echols and Mary DeNeff.
Samuel is preceded in death by his brother, Allen Douglas Craig.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; or Holland Hospice, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423. To view Samuel’s personal web page please visit www.starks familyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.