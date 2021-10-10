Sandra Maria Rogers, 76, of South Haven, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born Dec. 9, 1944 to Dominic and Lena (Bortoli) Cresto in Chicago, Ill.
Sandra married Bernard Rogers on Feb. 5, 1966 at St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church in Roseland, Ill. and they shared 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2016. Sandra was the matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed. She loved to read and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Sandra was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Dominic Cresto, brother-in-law, Peter Morandi Sr., nephew, Peter Morandi Jr., and niece, Lisa Morandi.
Sandra is survived by her daughter – Roxanne Rogers of South Haven; grandchildren – Gregory and Zachary Rogers; sister – Donna Morandi of Crown Point, Ind.; and nephews – David (Kristin) Morandi and Stephen Morandi.
Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Basil Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Flickinger officiating. Sandra will be laid to rest at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Basil Catholic Church 513 Monroe Blvd, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes in South Haven 269-637-0333.