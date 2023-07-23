Sandra “Sandi” Kay Johnson, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Corewell Lakewood Hospital in St. Joseph, after a short battle with cancer. Sandi was born on Dec. 28, 1947 in South Haven to John and Ruth “Hodge” Bus, and was united in marriage at Hope Reformed Church on May 5, 1984 to Donald Johnson.
Visitation for Sandi will be at Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd, South Haven on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m., also at Hope Reformed Church. Pastor Steve Smallegan and Pastor Craig Massey will officiate.
Sandi is survived by her husband of 39 years Don, step daughter Lori (Rex) Johnson-Coombe, stepson Dave (Michele) Johnson, special grandchildren Corey (Amy) Johnson, James (Makayla) Johnson, Deborah Johnson and many, many cousins.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth “Hodge” Bus.
Sandi attended Hope Reformed Church throughout her life. She loved her Yorkies, Shuster, Trilby and Finley, sunflowers and anything with the colors of red and yellow. She spent time watching her bird feeders, shopping, sewing and collecting bears. Her favorite pastime was planning and having family get togethers. She has left us too soon but we are safe in the knowledge that she is now resting in peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Reformed Church or Al-Van Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. To view Sandi’s personal webpage please visit www.starks familyfh.com 269-637-0333.