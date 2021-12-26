Sarah L. Mashburn, 56, of South Haven, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born March 19, 1965 to Gary and Roseanna (Anthony) Elzinga in Holland, Michigan.
Sarah was a 1983 graduate of South Haven High School. She was united in marriage to Bill Mashburn on Feb. 24, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nev. Sarah worked for Walmart for the past 10 years. Sarah loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed walking on the South Haven Pier, visiting the casino, and her Beanie Baby collection.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son – Corey Mashburn.
Sarah is survived by her husband – Bill Mashburn of South Haven; son – Jason (Tiffany) Mashburn of Hatfield, Pa.; ten grandchildren; siblings – Brian Anthony of Iron Mountain, Ronald Elzinga of Wyoming, Mich., Nancy (Mike) Bailey, Wanda Elzinga and Melissa Elzinga all of South Haven, and Cheryl (Floyd) Gumpert of Waverly, Tenn. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at the Filbrandt Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating. Those planning on attending Sarah’s visitation and funeral service are asked to please wear a mask. Sarah will be laid to rest in Chambers Cemetery, Geneva Township. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.starksfamilyfh.com
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes at 1076 South Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.