Sarah Phillips Tollefson, age 72, of South Haven, passed away in Savannah, Ga. with family by her side on March 11, 2022. Sarah was born on March 15, 1949 in Pasadena, Calif. and raised her family in Kalamazoo.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bud and Polly Phillips. Sarah is survived by her husband of 48 years Thomas Tollefson, and her children Paul (Carola) Tollefson, Colin Tollefson and Anna Tollefson; her grandchildren Sophia and Sebastian Tollefson, and many loved, extended family members.
Sarah received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, where she met her husband, Tom. She went on to earn a master’s degree in Social Work from Western Michigan University, and had a great passion for education and helping others. Sarah was a teacher, worked in the adoption field, and spent the last 20 years of her career as a social worker at Bangor Public Schools before she retired.
Sarah remained a loyal Michigan fan her entire life and was a die-hard supporter of Wolverine football and basketball. Go Blue! She loved sports, and after not having the opportunity to play organized sports as a young woman, she joined several athletic teams as an adult and enjoyed them immensely; particularly her women’s soccer team, the “110 Toes.” Her children inherited that passion and she loved supporting the extensive sports careers of her three children and two grandchildren.
Sarah spent her later years as a champion of democracy and spent countless hours volunteering her time with VNP, as well as other local organizations. She was also passionate about actively preserving our environment through recycling and reducing the consumption of single-use plastic. Sarah was a vibrant, active individual, who loved long hikes, yoga and tap dancing with the Broadway Dancers of South Haven. She was an avid reader, enjoyed challenging her family to word games, and had a great affection for animals, especially her cat Lulu.
Sarah’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be a celebration of life memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a scholarship fund that will be created in her name in the near future.