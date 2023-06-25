Sharan Marie Ross, beloved wife, mother and friend. On June 17, 2023 Sharan Marie Ross was called home with her family by her side.
Sharan was born June 29, 1958 in Chicago, Ill. to LeRoy and Mary Morris. Her family remained in Chicago until she was in middle school, but decided to relocate to Covert where they would frequently take summer vacations, in 1971. Sharan graduated from Covert High School and decided to attend the Patricia Stevens Finishing School in Milwaukee, Wis. where she met life-long friends and remained for the next 15 years.
In 1985, Sharan returned home to Covert to be closer to her mother and father and also to raise her baby girl. Once settled, she began working for Whirlpool Corp., taking on roles of increasing responsibility and creating countless friendships.
While working on a team called “Best Ticket in Town,” Sharan was able not only to help many Whirlpool employees complete their education, but she was also determined to do the same. Sharan completed her undergraduate degree in business, her first master’s degree in leadership organization and was joined by her daughter to complete her master’s degree in business.
Sharan was incredibly bright, loving and caring...she would always put others first and created many opportunities for those around her to excel. Her passions were travel, community service and art. For many years, she loved creating indoor and outdoor decor for the home.
Sharan is survived by her husband, David Ross; her daughter Dominique Hardiman and her brothers Alton Morris and LeRoy Morris. She was preceded in death by her father LeRoy Morris, mother Mary Morris, brothers Willie James and Michael Morris, and her beloved dog Brownie.
We will always remember Sharan for her ability to light up any room she entered and her spirit for community. She served as the matriarch in her family and provided so much love and care for all those she encountered.
Funeral Service for Sharan will be Saturday, July 1, 2023 at noon at Lily of The Valley Church, 30600 M-140 Covert, Michigan 49043. The Eulogy will be given by Rev. David Ross Sr.
Sharan will be laid to rest at Covert Cemetery, in Covert. To view Sharan’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333